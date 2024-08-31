UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.