UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $142.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

