UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.