UMB Bank n.a. Sells 300 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.3% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 196,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 449,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

