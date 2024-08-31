UMB Bank n.a. Sells 722 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

