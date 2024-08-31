Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

