United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $741.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

