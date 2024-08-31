United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $55.30. United States Cellular shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 10,507 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

In related news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $115,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular



United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

