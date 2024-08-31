Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

