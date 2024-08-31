Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ULH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Logistics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
