Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells $79,196.88 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Univest Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

