Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

