Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

See Also

