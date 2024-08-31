VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

