Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

