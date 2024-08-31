Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.05. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

