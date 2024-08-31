Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $189.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

