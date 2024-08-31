Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $277,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $495.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.83 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

