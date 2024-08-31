Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.75 and last traded at $81.77. Approximately 2,563,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,630,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

