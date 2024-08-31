Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 846,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,852,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

