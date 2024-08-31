Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

