Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $212.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.29. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTS

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.