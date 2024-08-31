Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMMA opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $26.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.