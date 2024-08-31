Washington Trust Bank Acquires 496 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

