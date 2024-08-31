WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,462 shares of company stock valued at $776,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

