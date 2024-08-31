WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,462 shares of company stock valued at $776,608. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

