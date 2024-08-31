Whittier Trust Co. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in APi Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in APi Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock valued at $86,113,640 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

