Whittier Trust Co. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 276,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

