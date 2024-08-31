Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

