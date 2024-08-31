Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 753.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

