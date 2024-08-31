Whittier Trust Co. Sells 758 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

