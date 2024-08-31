Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,782 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY opened at $265.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 699.71, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $272.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

