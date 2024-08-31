Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AES were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AES opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

