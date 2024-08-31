Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 230,681 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,681 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

