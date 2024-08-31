Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,735 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.