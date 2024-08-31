Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

