Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.39 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

