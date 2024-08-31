Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

AEE opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.