Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KNX opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

