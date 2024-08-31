Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

