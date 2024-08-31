Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,475 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.