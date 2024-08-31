Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 156 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,030.70 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,885.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,720.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $52.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

