Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 285 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,145,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,600.13 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,567.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,543.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

