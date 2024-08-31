Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 677 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.81. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

