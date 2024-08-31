Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 73 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NVR by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR opened at $9,159.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,331.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,889.60. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $9,360.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

