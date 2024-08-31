Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,749 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

