Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

ALLE opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

