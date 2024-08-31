Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $868.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $801.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.36. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

