Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 57,770 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

