Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,385 shares of company stock worth $3,658,342 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.