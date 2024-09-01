13,265 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $60.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $652.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

